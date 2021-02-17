UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Libyan Elections With Italian Ambassador Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:52 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in Libya with Italian Ambassador Pasquale Terracciano, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in Libya with Italian Ambassador Pasquale Terracciano, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday.

The meeting between Bogdanov and Terracciano was initiated by the Italian side.

"The two parties discussed a number of topical international issues. Special attention was paid to the situation in Libya in the context of the recent UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum that took place in Geneva. The Russian side expressed hope that the election of senior officials for the interim leadership in Libya would help to quickly overcome the ongoing crisis in the country," the ministry said.

The 74 members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum selected an interim leadership in February. The elected transitional prime minister will work alongside the executive prime minister to form a unified government. This is the first step of the agreed roadmap toward the national elections due to take place on December 24 this year.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the goal of peace efforts in Libya should be the restoration of the country's sovereignty and statehood. Libya has been divided between a UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli, and a rival administration of the Libyan National Army (LNA). The GNA is supported by Turkey and Qatar, while the LNA is backed by Egypt and the UAE.

