Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Russia-Africa Summit With Burkina Faso Envoy- Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:23 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Burkina Faso's Ambassador to Moscow Antoine Somda have discussed bilateral relations and the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Burkina Faso's Ambassador to Moscow Antoine Somda have discussed bilateral relations and the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Moscow and Ouagadougou expressed [at the meeting] their commitment to strengthen bilateral political dialogue and increase trade and humanitarian cooperation. [The two countries] also discussed prospects for implementing various projects in Burkina Faso with the participation of Russian companies," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The southern Russian resort city of Sochi will host the Russia-Africa Summit in October. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed hope that the event will improve quality of the relations between Russia and the African continent. Russian President Vladimir Putin first floated the idea of holding the first ever Russia-Africa summit at a BRICS meeting in the South African city of Johannesburg in July 2018.

