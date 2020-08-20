UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Aftermath Of Beirut Blast With Ex-Prime Minister Hariri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:08 PM

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Aftermath of Beirut Blast With Ex-Prime Minister Hariri

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who leads the Al-Mustaqbal party, discussed on Thursday over phone the situation in the Middle Eastern country following the massive blast in Beirut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who leads the Al-Mustaqbal party, discussed on Thursday over phone the situation in the middle Eastern country following the massive blast in Beirut.

"During the conversation, a number of topical issues on the Russian-Lebanese agenda were discussed, including taking into account the socio-economic situation in Lebanon, which has escalated since the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4 this year. Saad Hariri expressed deep gratitude for the prompt assistance provided by Russia in eliminating the consequences of this large-scale disaster," the ministry said.

Bogdanov told Hariri that Russia is standing in solidarity with the Lebanese people and reaffirmed support for the country's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and internal political stability.

Hariri's cabinet resigned in late October amid mass protests over the deep economic and finical crisis in the country. In January, President Michel Aoun appointed former education Minister Hassan Diab as the next prime minister. The new team had to deal with continued protests and further economic collapse driven by the pandemic. Less than a week after the August 4 blast, which was caused by improper storage of ammonium nitrate in the port and triggered a public outrage, the Diab government stepped down.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Russia Beirut Independence Lebanon January August October Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 72,283 addition ..

8 minutes ago

Realme fan fest 20-8; Fastest Growing AIOT Brand o ..

18 minutes ago

AJK President pledges to transform UAJK centre for ..

31 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad terms Pak-Saudi relations as invinc ..

9 seconds ago

Lavrov to Meet With Azerbaijani Foreign Minister i ..

10 seconds ago

Rain-triggered disasters leave 14 dead, 20 missing ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.