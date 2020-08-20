(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who leads the Al-Mustaqbal party, discussed on Thursday over phone the situation in the middle Eastern country following the massive blast in Beirut.

"During the conversation, a number of topical issues on the Russian-Lebanese agenda were discussed, including taking into account the socio-economic situation in Lebanon, which has escalated since the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4 this year. Saad Hariri expressed deep gratitude for the prompt assistance provided by Russia in eliminating the consequences of this large-scale disaster," the ministry said.

Bogdanov told Hariri that Russia is standing in solidarity with the Lebanese people and reaffirmed support for the country's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and internal political stability.

Hariri's cabinet resigned in late October amid mass protests over the deep economic and finical crisis in the country. In January, President Michel Aoun appointed former education Minister Hassan Diab as the next prime minister. The new team had to deal with continued protests and further economic collapse driven by the pandemic. Less than a week after the August 4 blast, which was caused by improper storage of ammonium nitrate in the port and triggered a public outrage, the Diab government stepped down.