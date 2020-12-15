UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Bilateral Ties, Middle Eastern Issues With Qatari Ambassador

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting on Tuesday with Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, during which the parties discussed the development of bilateral ties and the middle Eastern agenda, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"During the conversation, the sides have reviewed a number of pertinent issues relating to the further development of multifaceted ties between Qatar and Russia, including the schedule of relevant bilateral contacts and events," the ministry said in a press release.

The two diplomats also touched on key Middle Eastern issues, among them the developments in Libya and Lebanon and the settlement of the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

Earlier in the week, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held negotiations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated Doha's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in light of Israel's normalization of ties with Arab countries.

