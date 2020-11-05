Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday held telephone conversations with representatives of the conflicting parties in Libya, and the sides discussed the situation in the North African country and the development of Russian-Libyan ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday held telephone conversations with representatives of the conflicting parties in Libya, and the sides discussed the situation in the North African country and the development of Russian-Libyan ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Bogdanov, in particular, held talks with the foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohammed Siala and GNA interior minister, Fathi Bashagha, as well as with Abdel Hadi al-Hwaij, the foreign minister of the Tobruk-based Libyan Interim Government and Abdul Basset al-Badri, a representative of the chairman of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament.

"The sides discussed a number of actual issues of further development of the Russian-Libya ties. The Russian side confirmed its commitment to the efforts on the normalization of an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue within the UNSC Resolution 2510 aimed at ensuring unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Libya," the statement said.

Since the overthrow and murder of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been split between two rival administrations. The western part of the country is controlled by the GNA, backed by Turkey and Qatar, while the eastern one is governed by the Tobruk-based parliament and the Libyan National Army, which are supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.