MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the possibility of holding an intra-Palestinian meeting in Moscow during a telephone conversation with Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas's politburo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

During the telephone conversation, Abu Marzouk informed Bogdanov of the major conclusions reached at a September 3 meeting of major Palestinian faction leaders, the ministry said.

"At the same time, the importance and relevance of this event were stressed, particularly in the context of ongoing efforts to restore Palestinian national unity in the interests of realizing the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state.

The further development of traditionally friendly ties between Russia and Palestine, as well as the possibility of meetings in Moscow, were also discussed," the press release read.

On Tuesday, Maher al-Taher, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, told Sputnik that an intra-Palestinian meeting may take place in Moscow at the end of September.

Russia hosted an intra-Palestinian meeting in February 2019 at the site of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian academy of Sciences. The meeting was held amid rising tensions between Fatah and Hamas, Palestine's two largest political factions.