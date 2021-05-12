UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Israel-Palestine Tensions With Deputy Chairman Of Hamas

Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:28 PM

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Israel-Palestine Tensions With Deputy Chairman of Hamas

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Mousa Abu Marzouq, the deputy chairman of the Hamas movement, discussed recent escalations between Israel and Palestine during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Mousa Abu Marzouq, the deputy chairman of the Hamas movement, discussed recent escalations between Israel and Palestine during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, Abu Marzouq outlined his assessments and considerations in connection with the sharp aggravation of the military confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians, focusing on the illegal nature of the actions of the Israelis against the Palestinian residents of the Sheikh Jarrah quarter in East Jerusalem, as well as the inadmissibility of shelling of residential areas in the sector Strip," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the Russian side stressed the importance of ending violence and attacks against civilians.

"Abu Marzouq, on behalf of the Hamas leadership, assured that the Movement is ready to stop any military actions against Israel on a reciprocal basis on the understanding that the international community will exert the necessary pressure on the Israeli side to suppress military actions in the Al-Aqsa mosque complex in East Jerusalem and unlawful measures against its indigenous Arab inhabitants," the ministry added.

