MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the situation in the Middle East and the development of the Russia-Qatar relations with the Qatari defense minister and the secretary general of the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Bogdanov is currently in the Qatari capital of Doha on a working visit. On Saturday, he had a meeting with Secretary General of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Ahmad Hassan Hamadi.

"During talks, [the sides] discussed the topical questions pertaining to the further development of the traditionally friendly Russian-Qatari ties with a focus on upholding the active political dialogue and enhancing the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian contacts," the ministry said in a statement.

A day earlier, Bogdanov also had a meeting with Qatari Defense Minister Khalid Attiya.

"During talks, [the sides] discussed the topical questions pertaining to the further development of the multifaceted Russian-Qatari relations, including the timetable of the relevant contacts and events. Additionally, it was acknowledged that the enhancement of the political dialogue and intensification of the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties was in the long-term interest of both states and to the benefit of peace and stability in the Middle East," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the sides also "comprehensively exchanged views" on the situations in Syria, Yemen, Libya, the African Horn and within the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with an emphasis on the conflict resolution through political processes and based on an inclusive dialogue, guided by the UN Charter and international law.

It was under this angle that the Russian conceptual proposals regarding the establishment of a collective security framework in the Persian Gulf was discussed, the ministry added.

Over the past several months, the Persian Gulf has become a hotbed of tensions, chiefly concentrated around the standoff between Iran and the United States. A number of attacks on oil tankers in the area have escalated the situation even further, with the US having put the blame on Iran.

Washington subsequently called upon other countries to join a coalition that would ensure safe maritime passage through the strategic pathways of the Gulf by means of aerial surveillance and actual patrol ships. While several countries responded to the plea and sent their vessels to the area, others insisted on that they were capable of protecting their ships without help of a coalition of third countries.