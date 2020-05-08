Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the situation in the Middle East in a phone conversation with Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the situation in the middle East in a phone conversation with Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The discussion took place on Thursday at the request of the Egyptian side.

"They discussed the relevant regional issues, focusing on the situation in Yemen, Libya, Syria, as well as the Israel-Palestine peace process. They exchanged opinions regarding ways to prevent escalation of tensions in the Middle East and Northern Africa. They also touched upon several current Russia-Egypt issues," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia has been a constant participant in various peace processes in the Middle East and Northern Africa.