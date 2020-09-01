(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Tuesday discussed strengthening the Russia-Syria cooperation and political dialogue with Syrian Ambassador in Moscow Riyad Haddad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting was initiated at the request of Syria, according to the ministry.

"During the meeting, they have exchanged opinions on the latest developments in the middle East, with the emphasis on the current situation in and around Syria. they paid special attention to the relevant issues of further strengthening of the Russia-Syria multifaceted cooperation, including maintaining the active political dialogue," the ministry said in a statement.

The Syrian Civil War has been ongoing since 2011. During the war, a considerable part of the Syrian infrastructure was destroyed in the fight between President Bashar Assad's forces and different terrorist groups, including Islamic State (banned in Russia). In 2017, it was announced that the Islamic State had been defeated in Syria and Iraq. Even though there are still remnants of various militant forces in some regions of the country, the most pertinent issues right now are political stabilization, the rebuilding of Syria and the return of Syrian refugees.