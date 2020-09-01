UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Situation In Libya With Tobruk Parliament Chairman's Envoy

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the military and political situation in Libya with Abdul Basset al-Badri, a representative of the chairman of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament, emphasizing the posthaste creation of an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

"In a detailed exchange of opinions on the developing military and political situation in and around Libya, the emphasis was put on the importance of speediest arrangement of an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue, based o the decisions of the international conference in Berlin on January 19 and the UNSC Resolution 2510. At the same time, the Russian side reiterated the consistent stance in support of a political process led by the Libyans themselves and aimed at securing unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Libya," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the officials met on Monday.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya was engulfed in a brutal civil war. Today, Libya remains divided between two centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj. LNA is supported by Egypt, Russia and the UAE, while the GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar.

