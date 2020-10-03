UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Situation In Libya With Turkish Ambassador - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Situation in Libya With Turkish Ambassador - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Friday discussed the situation in the middle East and North Africa, specifically the settlement of the Libyan crisis, with Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They had an in-depth exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, with an emphasis on the efforts by Russia and Turkey together with the Libyan sides to settle as soon as possible the crisis in Libya on the basis of the corresponding UN Security Council resolutions and the decision adopted by the Berlin international conference of January 19, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also spoke about the Syrian peace process, including the implementation of the Astana process and the UNSC Resolution 2254.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army and led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj, assisted by Turkey.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Army United Nations Syria Exchange Russia Turkey Parliament Egypt German European Union Berlin Astana United States Libya Middle East January 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

2 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

45 minutes ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

2 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

2 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.