MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Friday discussed the situation in the middle East and North Africa, specifically the settlement of the Libyan crisis, with Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They had an in-depth exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, with an emphasis on the efforts by Russia and Turkey together with the Libyan sides to settle as soon as possible the crisis in Libya on the basis of the corresponding UN Security Council resolutions and the decision adopted by the Berlin international conference of January 19, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also spoke about the Syrian peace process, including the implementation of the Astana process and the UNSC Resolution 2254.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army and led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj, assisted by Turkey.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.