Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Situation In Libya With East Gov't Foreign Minister - Moscow
Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:57 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the foreign minister of Libya's east-based government, Abdul Hadi al-Hweij, have discussed the military, political and humanitarian situation in the North African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"They have exchanged opinions on the latest developments of the military-political and humanitarian situation in Libya," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Libyan National Army announced earlier in the day it was ceasing hostilities during the holy month of Ramadan.
Bogdanov supported the decision, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"Support has been expressed for the calls for a humanitarian� ceasefire due to the beginning of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan," the statement read on.
Moscow has also confirmed its stand that the Libyan crisis should be settled by Libyans only, through an inclusive dialogue with support from the United Nations and in compliance with decisions made at the Berlin summit.