Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Situation In Middle East With Qatari Official - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov talked about the ongoing situation in the middle Eastern Region with Special Representative of Qatari Foreign Minister Ali al-Hajiri in Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"An in-depth exchange of views was held on the current situation in the Middle East and North Africa, with an emphasis on the situation in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, the Arab-Israeli settlement and the Persian Gulf area," the ministry said.

The sides agreed on the need to settle all regional conflicts via diplomatic dialogue in accordance with the international law.

The ministry added that the diplomats confirmed readiness to continue active Moscow-Doha cooperation on a wide range of regional issues.

