UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Situation In Yemen With S. Separatists - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:36 PM

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Situation in Yemen With S. Separatists - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the latest developments in Yemen with Ali Haider, the representative of the separatist Southern Transitional Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the latest developments in Yemen with Ali Haider, the representative of the separatist Southern Transitional Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"During the conversation, the parties exchanged opinions on various aspects of the ongoing political and military conflict in Yemen, focusing on the situation in the southern districts of the country in light of talks between the Yemeni government and Southern Transitional Council on implementing the Riyadh agreement, signed on November 5, 2019," the ministry said in a statement.

Yemen has been facing an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for around five years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. The situation has been complicated by the STC, which has seized power in Aden in the late summer of 2019 and seeks to secede from Yemen.

Despite the power-sharing Riyadh agreement, the STC continued to strengthen its power in southern Yemen, ousting government supporters from military bases and government institutions.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Yemen Riyadh Aden Saudi Arabia Middle East Ali Haider November 2019 From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Yas Theme Parks recognised for health and safety w ..

7 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD honour winners of &#039;YouthTech Co ..

7 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council adopts public, pri ..

22 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,509 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

22 minutes ago

ADQ launches &#039;Silal&#039; to enhance food and ..

37 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives outgoing Polish ambassador

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.