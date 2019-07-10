MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russia's Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed political settlement in Syria with Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Syrian Popular Front for Change and Liberation opposition coalition and head of the Syrian opposition's Moscow platform, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"[During the meeting] the sides exchanged views on the political settlement of Syrian conflict in accordance with the Syrian National Dialogue Congress decisions made in Sochi and the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said in a statement.

The settlement process for the Syrian crisis, which broke out in 2011, has been discussed on a number of various platforms. The Syrian National Dialogue Congress initiated by Moscow was the first attempt to gather a wide range of people representing various groups of Syrian society at one venue.

The congress took place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in early 2018 and brought together a vast number of the opposition and pro-governmental officials, as well as representatives of ethnic and religious groups of the war-struck nation.