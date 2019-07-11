UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Syrian Crisis With Syrian Opposition's Moscow Platform Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Syrian Crisis With Syrian Opposition's Moscow Platform Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia's Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed political settlement in Syria with Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Syrian Popular Front for Change and Liberation opposition coalition and head of the Syrian opposition's Moscow platform, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"[During the meeting] the sides exchanged views on the political settlement of Syrian conflict in accordance with the Syrian National Dialogue Congress decisions made in Sochi and the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said in a statement.

The settlement process for the Syrian crisis, which broke out in 2011, has been discussed on a number of various platforms. The Syrian National Dialogue Congress initiated by Moscow was the first attempt to gather a wide range of people representing various groups of Syrian society at one venue.

The congress took place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in early 2018 and brought together a vast number of the opposition and pro-governmental officials, as well as representatives of ethnic and religious groups of the war-struck nation.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Sochi Middle East Congress 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

26 minutes ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

27 minutes ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

8 minutes ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

27 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

27 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.