Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Yemen, Libya With Saudi Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Moscow Abdulrahman Bin Suleiman Al Ahmed, with the talks focused on the situation in the middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the problems of resolving conflicts in Yemen and Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"During the talks, the further progressive development of multifaceted Russian-Saudi ties were discussed. The parties also discussed the key aspects of the emerging situation in the Middle East and North Africa, with an emphasis on the problems of resolving military-political conflicts in Yemen and Libya," the Russian foreign ministry said in a press release.

In an earlier meeting held on October 26, Bogdanov and Al-Ahmed agreed on increased coordination in the political settlement of conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa, with both exchanging views on the perspectives of Russian-Saudi relations.

