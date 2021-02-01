UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Yemeni Peace Process With STC Chairman - Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, the chairman of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), on Monday discussed prospects for ending hostilities in the war-torn Arab country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

The STC delegation arrived in Moscow on Sunday.

"During the conversation, the ongoing military, political and humanitarian situation in Yemen and its southern provinces was discussed in detail, with an emphasis on the priorities of the newly-created coalition government, which included STC representatives for the first time. Much attention was paid to considering the prospects for a complete end of hostilities in Yemen, as well as the establishment, as envisioned by the Riyadh Agreement from November 5, 2019, of a dialog between the joint delegation of the official Yemeni authorities and the STC leadership with the Houthi movement Ansar Allah," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side noted that only the inclusive dialogue between all political forces of Yemen can lead to a long-term conflict resolution in the country.

In mid-December, Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the peace deal concluded with the STC in November 2019. On Saturday, the STC called for prompt implementation of the Riyadh agreement.

Under the deal, the STC should return military facilities and state institutions seized in southern Yemen to the legitimate authorities.

Yemen has been facing an armed conflict between the Hadi-led government and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The government forces are backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. The STC presence, which has maintained control over parts of southern Yemen including the city of Aden, is regarded as a clog in the wheel of peaceful settlement.

