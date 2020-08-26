UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Situation In Libya, Israeli-Palestinian Row

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:36 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr discussed the latest developments in Libya and the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr discussed the latest developments in Libya and the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, an in-depth exchange of views took place on key aspects of the regional agenda, with a focus on the situation in Libya and the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. During the discussion on the Libyan issue, the need to declare a ceasefire in the country as soon as possible and launch an inclusive political process based on the decisions of the Berlin conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2510 was stressed," the statement reads.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place at Egypt's initiative.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011. The western part of the country, including Tripoli, is controlled by the Government of National Accord, while the eastern part is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

