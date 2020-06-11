UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Libya, Israeli-Palestinian Settlement

Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Libya, Israeli-Palestinian Settlement

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr discussed on Wednesday the recent developments in Libya as well as the prospects for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr discussed on Wednesday the recent developments in Libya as well as the prospects for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Bogdanov received Nasr at his request earlier in the day.

"During the conversation, a thorough exchange of views was held on the situation in the region of the Middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the situation in Libya and the prospects for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement," the ministry said.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army, and his ally Aguila Saleh, the head of the eastern Libyan parliament. Following the meeting, the politicians held a press conference in which Sisi unveiled the Cairo initiative, envisaging a ceasefire beginning Monday and conditions for a political settlement.

It came as the forces of the UN-backed rival Government of National Accord brought most of northwest Libya back under its control prompting Haftar to retreat.

Meanwhile, Israel, in accordance with US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, is prepared to annex Palestine's West Bank Territory. The deal proposes a two-state solution in the region that would allow for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state. Palestine has firmly rejected the plan.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously said that Moscow supported the League of Arab States' decision to hold multilateral negotiations on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and was ready to join such an initiative.

