Russia's Bogdanov, EU's Ederer Discuss Middle Eastern Crises - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:50 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the European Union's ambassador in Moscow, Markus Ederer, discussed crises in the Middle East and North Africa on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the European Union's ambassador in Moscow, Markus Ederer, discussed crises in the middle East and North Africa on Thursday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the EU diplomat called Bogdanov for talks on Syria, Libya and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"It has been underscored that there is an existing legislative groundwork in place to secure a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region, including relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," the ministerial statement read.

The diplomats said that Russia and the EU needed to coordinate their efforts, in particular within the so-called Middle East Quartet, to restart talks between Israel and Palestine and help them reach a two-state solution.

