Russia's Bogdanov Expresses Hope For Lebanon's New Cabinet Approval - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:36 PM

Russia's Bogdanov Expresses Hope for Lebanon's New Cabinet Approval - Moscow

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has expressed hope for the approval of Lebanon's new cabinet, formed earlier this week, during his talks with Lebanese presidential adviser Amal Abou Zeid, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has expressed hope for the approval of Lebanon's new cabinet, formed earlier this week, during his talks with Lebanese presidential adviser Amal Abou Zeid, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Bodganov and Zeid, serving as Lebanese President Michel Aoun's adviser for relations with Russia, held a detailed conversation on the situation in the Middle Eastern country, according to the Russian ministry.

"The Russian side has confirmed support for sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the friendly Lebanese Republic. Hope has been expressed that the new composition of the Lebanese government, headed by Prime Minister H.

[Hassan] Diab, will be approved by the country's parliament, and practical effort to ensure Lebanon's long-term financial and economical stabilization will be launched," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bogdanov also reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to develop multilateral cooperation with Beirut, the ministry added.

On Tuesday, Aoun signed documents to form a new cabinet, consisting of 20 ministers. However, anti-government rallies, initially triggered by poor economic conditions, continue in the country, with protesters expressing doubt in the new cabinet's ability to overcome the crisis.

