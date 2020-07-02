UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Fatah Executive Discuss Settlement Of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Russia's Bogdanov, Fatah Executive Discuss Settlement of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement with the secretary-general of the Fatah movement's central committee, Jibril Rajoub, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The phone talks were held at the initiative of Palestine, the ministry said.

"The parties discussed the prospects for Palestinian-Israeli settlement. At the same time, they particularly focused on the priority task of restoring the Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization through the establishment of a constructive dialogue between the leading Fatah and Hamas movements," the ministry's statement said.

According to US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century unveiled in late January, Israel is to annex land in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley. Trump's deal proposes a two-state solution in the region that would allow for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state. Netanyahu's unity government has supported the plan, while most Arab countries have totally rejected the proposal.

In late May, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas terminated all of its treaties with the US and Israel in response to the annexation announcement.

