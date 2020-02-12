UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Greek Ambassador Discuss Libyan, Syrian Conflict Settlements - Moscow

Russia's Bogdanov, Greek Ambassador Discuss Libyan, Syrian Conflict Settlements - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed on Wednesday issues of resolving conflicts in Libya and Syria with Greek Ambassador to Russia Αikaterini Nasika

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed on Wednesday issues of resolving conflicts in Libya and Syria with Greek Ambassador to Russia Αikaterini Nasika.

Bogdanov received Nasika at her request, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, [the sides] exchanged views on the developments in the Middle East, and the Eastern Mediterranean, with a focus on the settlement of crises in Libya and Syria," the statement read.

The situation in conflict-hit Syria and Libya remains tense. Despite a truce in Syria's Idlib, militants continue attacking the government's armed forces and civilians. Libya is still gripped by the confrontation between the Tripoli-based government and the eastern administration, backed by Khalifa Haftar's army.

