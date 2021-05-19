MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Tuesday discussed the situation in the middle East in light of the renewed conflict between Israel and Palestine o a phone conversation with Maher Taher, a member of the political bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation is said to have taken place at the request of the Palestinian side.

"During the conversation, they discussed the situation in the Middle East in relation to the ongoing escalation of the armed struggle between the Israelis and the Palestinians," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side stressed the need for a swift ceasefire and prevention of further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as consolidated efforts by the Middle East Quartet.

Recently resumed fighting in East Jerusalem has led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched about 3,350 rockets toward Israel, which in response has fired retaliatory strikes against the enclave.