MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has held talks with the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader's representative in Moscow, Halim Bu Fahreddin, to discuss the situation in the Middle East and Lebanon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"During the conversation, a confidential exchange of opinions took place over the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East, in general. The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to the unity, sovereignty and independence of the friendly Republic of Lebanon and its readiness to further develop the entire range of the bilateral ties, including maintaining contacts with the leading Lebanese political forces in the interest of strengthening the national unity and stability in this country," the ministry said in a statement.

Lebanon's economic and financial situation has been degrading for months and eventually brought thousands of people to the streets to protest against rampant corruption and economic mismanagement. Violent rallies and clashes with law enforcement have been shaking the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The unrest could not be soothed neither by the resignation of previous government of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri in late-October nor by the formation of a new one, led by Hassan Diab, last week.