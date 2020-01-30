UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov Invites Iraqi Kurdistan Leadership To Attend SPIEF 2020 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:29 PM

Russia's Bogdanov Invites Iraqi Kurdistan Leadership to Attend SPIEF 2020 - Reports

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has visited Iraqi Kurdistan and invited its leaders to attend this year's edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has visited Iraqi Kurdistan and invited its leaders to attend this year's edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), media reported.

According to Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw, Bogdanov held meetings with Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and conveyed to them greetings from the Russian president and prime minister.

The sides also discussed the importance of stabilizing the situation in Iraq and Syria, the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), and the role of Iraqi Kurdistan in stabilizing the situation in the region.

Iraqi Kurdistan is an autonomous region in northern Iraq and its status is enshrined in the country's constitution. Representatives of the region have already taken part in previous SPIEF events.

