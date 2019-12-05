UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov, Iraqi Ambassador Discuss Situation In Arab Country - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:34 PM

Russia's Bogdanov, Iraqi Ambassador Discuss Situation in Arab Country - Foreign Ministry

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Hamid Mohammed Al-Hussaini to discuss the situation in Iraq amid the domestic political crisis, as well as issues of the development of Russian-Iraqi cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Hamid Mohammed Al-Hussaini to discuss the situation in Iraq amid the domestic political crisis, as well as issues of the development of Russian-Iraqi cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the conversation [on Thursday], an exchange of views took place on topical issues on the regional agenda with an emphasis on the situation in Iraq in light of the ongoing domestic political crisis in this country," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also discussed a number of practical aspects of the development of the mutually beneficial wide-ranging cooperation between Russia and Iraq, the ministry added.

Since October, Iraq has been gripped by nationwide anti-government protests, with thousands demanding the government's dismissal, an end to corruption and economic reforms. The unrest has reportedly left over 400 people killed and thousands more injured in clashes with armed forces.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Corruption Exchange Russia Iraq Middle East October Government

Recent Stories

Effective policies has improved economic indicator ..

2 minutes ago

Roots students council members take oath

2 minutes ago

All resources being utilised for coping with dengu ..

2 minutes ago

Malik nonminated SAARC Chamber's president for two ..

2 minutes ago

Russia May Replace Soyuz-2 Rockets With Soyuz-6 fo ..

11 minutes ago

Operator of Nave Constellation Tanker Confirms 19 ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.