MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Hamid Mohammed Al-Hussaini to discuss the situation in Iraq amid the domestic political crisis, as well as issues of the development of Russian-Iraqi cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the conversation [on Thursday], an exchange of views took place on topical issues on the regional agenda with an emphasis on the situation in Iraq in light of the ongoing domestic political crisis in this country," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also discussed a number of practical aspects of the development of the mutually beneficial wide-ranging cooperation between Russia and Iraq, the ministry added.

Since October, Iraq has been gripped by nationwide anti-government protests, with thousands demanding the government's dismissal, an end to corruption and economic reforms. The unrest has reportedly left over 400 people killed and thousands more injured in clashes with armed forces.