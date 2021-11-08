Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed an attempt to assassinate Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during a phone conversation on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"During the conversation, Hussein shared information about the attempt to assassinate Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi by drone strikes on his residence located in the 'green zone' of Baghdad. The Russian side reaffirmed its solidarity with the leadership and people of Iraq in the fight against terrorism, and noted the importance of uniting the Iraqi society in resisting any attempts to destabilize the situation in the country," the ministry said in a statement.