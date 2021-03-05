UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese Official Discuss Recent Developments In Arab Country - Moscow

Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:16 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed possible solutions to the ongoing crisis in Lebanon with Amal Abou Zeid, the adviser to the president of the Arab country, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"During the discussion, the sides exchanged opinions on the recent developments in Lebanon. The focus was on the efforts to form the new Lebanese government and overcoming the political, social and economic crises in the country as soon as possible," the ministry said.

The Russian side confirmed its continued support for Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, as well as the right of the Lebanese people to make their own decisions on the issues concerning national interests based on constructive dialogue and mutual benefit, without interference from third parties, the ministry added.

Bogdanov also met with George Shaaban, the personal representative of the Lebanese prime minister. During the talks, the sides emphasized the urgency to form the "functional Lebanese government based on the consensus among all political, ethnic and religious groups in the country", the ministry said.

Lebanon has been gripped by a severe economic crisis, which saw the national Currency plummet 80 percent against the US Dollar. Since government resignation in 2019, no decisive steps have been taken to address the issues of poverty and staggering unemployment.

