Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Discuss Developments In Middle East

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Discuss Developments in Middle East

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday held a meeting with Amal Abou Zeid, an adviser to the Lebanese president, during which the sides discussed the situation in the Middle East and Lebanon in particular

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday held a meeting with Amal Abou Zeid, an adviser to the Lebanese president, during which the sides discussed the situation in the Middle East and Lebanon in particular.

"During the talks, the situation in the Middle East was substantively discussed with a focus on the development of the situation in Lebanon. Particular attention was paid to efforts to form a new Lebanese government and overcome the consequences of the deep political and socio-economic crisis in this country, complicated by the coronavirus pandemic," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Russian side reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to maintaining active contacts with all political forces in Lebanon, taking into account the traditionally friendly relations between Moscow and Beirut.

On March 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, after which a delegation from the Lebanese Hezbollah movement paid an official visit to Moscow.

Hariri, who previously held the post of prime minister until January 2020 and stepped down after a wave of protests, has been involved in the process of trying create a new government, but so far no compromise on the matter was found. In the meantime, the country counties to be shaken by mass rallies amid currency issues, widespread poverty, and rising prices on essential goods.

