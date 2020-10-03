UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanon's Ex-Premier Discuss Formation Of Country's New Gov't -Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Friday discussed the situation in Lebanon with former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who leads the Al-Mustaqbal party, specifically the issue of forming a new government, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They have discussed a set of issues [that are] on the Lebanese agenda, stressing the critical socio-political and socio-economic situation. They also had a detailed exchange of opinions regarding the task of creating the country's new government, in light of attempts by some outside forces to influence the process," the ministry aid in a statement.

The Russian side reiterated its unwavering support of Libya's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and domestic stability.

On September 26, acting Lebanese Prime Minister Mustapha Adib stepped down, refusing to form a new government. Adib was appointed in late August but failed to present a new cabinet by September 14, which was a condition, set by French President Emmanuel Macron, for holding a relief conference for Lebanon. The process became more complicated after the United States introduced new unilateral sanctions against two former ministers suspected of having ties with the Hezbollah movement.

