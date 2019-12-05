UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov, Libyan Charge D'Affaires Discuss Situation In Libya - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russia's Bogdanov, Libyan Charge d'Affaires Discuss Situation in Libya - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with interim Charge d'Affaires a.i. Libya in Moscow Mustafa Abu Sayed to discuss the situation in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, an open exchange of views took place on the situation in and around Libya, with emphasis on the need to achieve inter-Libyan peace and the sustainable development of the country as a single, sovereign and independent state as soon as possible," the message said.

After Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011, Libya ceased functioning as a unified state. Two rival governments, the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord and Libyan National Army, have split the country in two parts,

Related Topics

Africa Army Exchange Moscow Russia Split Libya Middle East Government

Recent Stories

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

40 minutes ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

51 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

1 hour ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

1 hour ago

UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawfu ..

55 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Pr ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.