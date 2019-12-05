MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with interim Charge d'Affaires a.i. Libya in Moscow Mustafa Abu Sayed to discuss the situation in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, an open exchange of views took place on the situation in and around Libya, with emphasis on the need to achieve inter-Libyan peace and the sustainable development of the country as a single, sovereign and independent state as soon as possible," the message said.

After Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011, Libya ceased functioning as a unified state. Two rival governments, the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord and Libyan National Army, have split the country in two parts,