Russia's Bogdanov, Libyan Charge D'Affaires Discuss Situation In Libya - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed on Thursday with interim Charge d'Affaires a.i. Libya in Moscow Mustafa Abu Sayed the situation in Libya and stressed the need to establish a negotiation process under the auspices of the United Nations, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

"During talks, the two sides exchanged opinions on the situation unfolding in Libya with an emphasis on the need to establish an inclusive inter-Libyan negotiations process under the auspices of the UN in order to settle the crisis in the country as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

