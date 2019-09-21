Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has held talks with interim Charge d'Affaires a.i. Libya in Moscow Mustafa Abu Sayed to discuss the situation in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

"Certain topical issues, pertaining to the further development of Russian-Libyan ties, were discussed. An exchange of opinions took place on the current situation in Libya. The Russian side has emphasized the importance of soonest possible establishment of an inclusive political process under the auspices of the United Nations aimed at effective fight against terrorism and preservation of Libya as a unified state with territorial integrity," the statement read.

After Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011, Libya ceased functioning as a unified state.

Two rival governments have split the country in half, with the Libyan National Army controlling the east and the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord controlling the west. The capital, Tripoli, has become a battlefield for continuous military operations that have left the city destroyed and hundreds of people killed.

On September 17, an international meeting on Libya took place, with representatives from France, Italy, Egypt, Russia, the United States, United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, the Arab League and the European Union gathering in Berlin to discuss the political and humanitarian situation in the conflict-torn North African country.