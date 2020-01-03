UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Libya's Thani Discuss Situation In Libya In Phone Talks

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia's Bogdanov, Libya's Thani Discuss Situation in Libya in Phone Talks

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held phone talks on Friday with Prime Minister of the eastern Libyan government Abdullah Thani to discuss the current situation in the conflict-hit country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held phone talks on Friday with Prime Minister of the eastern Libyan government Abdullah Thani to discuss the current situation in the conflict-hit country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, Bogdanov and Thani exchanged views on the recent developments in and around Libya.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its unalterable position in support of resolving all issues of the national agenda in Libya through the establishment of an inclusive intra-Libyan dialogue with the ultimate goal of creating unified effective public administration structures in the country that would ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Libya," the ministry said in a statement.

