MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik that he held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian during his visit to Tehran on Monday.

"We held a meeting," Bogdanov said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian media reported that a Russian delegation has arrived in Tehran to discuss Syria.

Bogdanov also said that he plans to visit Baghdad on Tuesday and then travel to Iraqi Kurdistan.