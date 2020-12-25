(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the situation in Libya with Aref Ali Nayed, the head of the Ihya Libya (Reviving Libya) movement, in Moscow, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the situation in Libya with Aref Ali Nayed, the head of the Ihya Libya (Reviving Libya) movement, in Moscow, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

Nayed is also the ambassador of Libya's eastern-based parliament to the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and the African Union.

"They had a substantial exchange of opinions on the developments in Libya and its surroundings, with an emphasis on a comprehensive settlement of the Libyan crisis in accordance with the decisions of the Berlin international conference and the provisions of UNSC Resolution 2510, aimed at securing unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country," the ministry said.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya entered a period of a prolonged civil war. The country is currently divided between two centers of power the eastern parliament supported by the Libyan National Army, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west. In January, an international conference took place in Berlin, with the participation of Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.