Russia's Bogdanov, Palestinian Ambassador Discuss Intra-Palestinian Reconciliation -Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow Abdel Nofal on Wednesday discussed issues pertaining to the process of reconciliation between Palestine's rival factions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow Abdel Nofal on Wednesday discussed issues pertaining to the process of reconciliation between Palestine's rival factions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia stressed the importance of achieving the Palestinian national unity on a political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Arab Peace Initiative as soon as possible," the statement read.

In 2005, after Israeli forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian National Authority gained control of Gaza and the West Bank.

The following year, however, the PNA split, with Hamas taking control of Gaza, and Fatah claiming the West Bank. Both groups signed an Egypt-brokered agreement to place Gaza back under the PNA's control in 2017, but the deal has yet to be implemented.

The latest intra-Palestinian meeting was held in Moscow in mid-February and focused on resolving the long-standing political conflict.

