Russia's Bogdanov, Palestinian Ambassador Discuss Palestine-Israel Conflict - Moscow

Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:49 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal have held a meeting in Moscow to discuss the conflict between Palestine and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal have held a meeting in Moscow to discuss the conflict between Palestine and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"During the conversation, they discussed the situation in the middle East, in the context of the prospects of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement in light of the 'deal of the century', announced by the United States, and the statement of the Council of the Arab League on the matter, released on February 1," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers of the Arab League rejected on Saturday US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century and called on the global community to counter Israel's attempts to implement the deal.

