Russia's Bogdanov, Palestinian Officials Discuss Holding New Intra-Palestinian Talks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with the representatives of the Palestinian Authority in Damascus the organization of the next intra-Palestinian meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with the representatives of the Palestinian Authority in Damascus the organization of the next intra-Palestinian meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Special attention was paid to the early restoration of Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization, including in the light of the results of the September 3 meeting of the leaders of all major Palestinian parties and movements. [The sides] discussed possible further steps in this direction, including the organization of a new all-Palestinian meeting in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the sides touched upon issues related to the enforcement of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to national self-determination, including the creation of their own independent state within the 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem, as well as discussed the situation in the Middle East.

In February 2019, Moscow's Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences hosted the third meeting of main Palestinian forces, which was focused on the search for ways to overcome the long-term intra-Palestinian split. It was provoked by the conflict between Hamas, controlling Gaza, and the Fatah movement, which controls part of the West Bank through the institutions of the Palestinian National Authority.

