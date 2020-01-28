UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, PLO Secretary-General Discuss Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Settlement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the prospects for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement with Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Saeb Erekat during their phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

The ministry added that the discussion took place on Monday at the initiative of the Palestinian side.

"During the conversation, the prospects for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement on a known international legal basis were discussed," the statement read.

Israel's continued construction of settlements in the West Bank is one of the main issues that has hindered any progress in settling the longstanding conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Arabs have been demanding that borders between two sovereign countries be based on the lines that existed prior to the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territories exchange. While Palestine seeks recognition for its independent state on the territory of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, Israel refuses to abandon the territories.

