MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Saudi UAE and Yemeni ambassadors in Moscow on Friday to discuss the Yemen conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They held an in-depth opinion exchange on the current military, political and humanitarian situation in Yemen," the statement read.

The diplomats underscored that the parties to the conflict needed to abide by the Stockholm agreement reached at the talks in Sweden last December, in which they agreed on a ceasefire in a key Red Sea port.

On Wednesday, Bogdanov, who also serves as the Russian president's special envoy for the middle East and Africa, talked to a delegation of Yemen's Houthi rebels about anti-terror and humanitarian efforts in the country ravaged by a civil war.