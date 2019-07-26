UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov, Regional Diplomats Discuss Yemeni Crisis - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:52 PM

Russia's Bogdanov, Regional Diplomats Discuss Yemeni Crisis - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Saudi, UAE and Yemeni ambassadors in Moscow on Friday to discuss the Yemen conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Saudi, UAE and Yemeni ambassadors in Moscow on Friday to discuss the Yemen conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They held an in-depth opinion exchange on the current military, political and humanitarian situation in Yemen," the statement read.

The diplomats underscored that the parties to the conflict needed to abide by the Stockholm agreement reached at the talks in Sweden last December, in which they agreed on a ceasefire in a key Red Sea port.

On Wednesday, Bogdanov, who also serves as the Russian president's special envoy for the middle East and Africa, talked to a delegation of Yemen's Houthi rebels about anti-terror and humanitarian efforts in the country ravaged by a civil war.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Moscow Russia Yemen UAE Saudi Stockholm Sweden Middle East December Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI legislator asks HESCO chief to improve supply ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour goes East to Japan

26 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Admits Killing at Least 1,321 Civ ..

4 minutes ago

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo posted as Commissioner Multan

4 minutes ago

World has grown numb to Syrian carnage: UN rights ..

4 minutes ago

Personalities play an important role in job promot ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.