Russia's Bogdanov Reviews Middle Eastern, N. African Issues With Egypt's Foreign Minister

Sat 31st October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russia's Bogdanov Reviews Middle Eastern, N. African Issues With Egypt's Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has met with the Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, during the latter's working visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that the pair discussed a number of issues concerning the middle East and North Africa.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on key issues concerning the Middle East and North Africa, and Moscow and Cairo issued their firm commitment to concentrate their efforts on finding a political and diplomatic solution to the conflicts in Libya and Syria," the ministry said in a press release.

Bogdanov and Shoukry agreed on the need for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, and to continue work to develop bilateral relations between Russia and Egypt, the ministry said.

During his visit to Moscow, Shoukry also held phone talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov due to the latter being in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone with the coronavirus disease during his visit to Greece.

The two foreign ministers discussed the possibility of enhancing bilateral relations in line with a strategic partnership agreement signed in 2018.

