MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Tuesday discussed with Rwandan Ambassador to Moscow Frank Mushyo Kamanzi issues of expanding trade, as well as economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides discussed a set of issues for the further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Rwandan relations with an emphasis on practical steps to expand cooperation in trade, economic, investment, humanitarian and other fields. At the same time, the importance of deepening the political dialogue on international and African issues of mutual interest was emphasized," the statement said.

Russia and Rwanda are developing cooperation in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy, geological exploration and mining, information technology, agriculture and medicine. During the 2019 Russia-Africa forum in Sochi, the two sides, in particular, signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a nuclear science and technology center in Rwanda. The center will allow for determining the elemental composition of ores and minerals.