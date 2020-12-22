(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian deputy foreign minister and special representative for the middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, has discussed the latest developments in the Persian Gulf and Yemen with Saudi Arabia's ambassador in Moscow, Abdulrahman Al-Ahmed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at Saudi Arabian diplomat's request.

"The sides also talked about topical regional issues with an emphasis on the situation in the Persian Gulf and Yemen," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Bogdanov and Al-Ahmed discussed bilateral Moscow-Riyadh cooperation, including close coordination between the foreign ministries of the two countries.