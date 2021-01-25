UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov Says Moscow Expects Visit Of UN Envoy For Libya

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:37 PM

Russia's Bogdanov Says Moscow Expects Visit of UN Envoy for Libya

Russia is expecting newly-appointed UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis to visit Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russia is expecting newly-appointed UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis to visit Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"I talked to him on Friday. In principle, yes," Bogdanov told reporters, answering reporter's question on whether the visit was planned.

Bogdanov noted that the new UN emissary needed to contact the Libyan parties first, and then one of the first places that Kubis would visit was Moscow.

The minister added that the exact dates were not set yet, but the Russian side confirmed that it was ready to host him at any time and hold detailed consultations.

Kubis was appointed as the UN special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in the country earlier in January.

On Friday, Bogdanov and Kubis discussed development of the situation in and around Libya emphasizing the necessity of an early political settlement in the country.

Since January 18, representatives of the Libyan State Council and members of the ruling Libyan parliament in the east of the country held talks under the auspices of the UN Mission in Libya. On January 20, the sides reached an agreement to hold a referendum on the country's constitution.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Libya January Agreement

Recent Stories

DEWA launches ‘Hab Reeh’ interactive platform

26 minutes ago

England add New Zealand Tests, Sri Lanka T20s to s ..

4 minutes ago

Bangladesh whitewash weakened Windies in ODI serie ..

4 minutes ago

&#039;We must put young people at the heart of pos ..

56 minutes ago

PTI leader deplores over failure of Municipal auth ..

4 minutes ago

Nasdaq rises again ahead of tech earnings, Dow dro ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.