Russia is expecting newly-appointed UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis to visit Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russia is expecting newly-appointed UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis to visit Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"I talked to him on Friday. In principle, yes," Bogdanov told reporters, answering reporter's question on whether the visit was planned.

Bogdanov noted that the new UN emissary needed to contact the Libyan parties first, and then one of the first places that Kubis would visit was Moscow.

The minister added that the exact dates were not set yet, but the Russian side confirmed that it was ready to host him at any time and hold detailed consultations.

Kubis was appointed as the UN special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in the country earlier in January.

On Friday, Bogdanov and Kubis discussed development of the situation in and around Libya emphasizing the necessity of an early political settlement in the country.

Since January 18, representatives of the Libyan State Council and members of the ruling Libyan parliament in the east of the country held talks under the auspices of the UN Mission in Libya. On January 20, the sides reached an agreement to hold a referendum on the country's constitution.