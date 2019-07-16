(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik that on Tuesday he would receive a delegation from Hamas group in Moscow and would discuss the Palestinian issue with the group's representatives,

"A delegation will arrive led by Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a member of the political branch of the Hamas movement, which is responsible for external relations. Tomorrow [on Tuesday] we will exchange views with [the Hamas representatives] on the situation in the region, the prospects for solving the Palestinian problem and, of course, the task of restoring Palestinian national unity.

We will discuss all these issues tomorrow," Bogdanov said on Monday.

He noted that the meeting would be held on the initiative of the Hamas movement.

Hamas is a Palestinian group that operates in the Gaza Strip. Israel designates Hamas as a terrorist organization, saying that the group "maintains a terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank," and acts "to carry out terrorist attacks in the territories and Israel." The Israel Defense Forces regularly attack the movement's targets in Gaza in response to Hamas' rocket attacks. The tensions often result in casualties from both Palestinian and Israeli civilians.