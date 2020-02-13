MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed on Wednesday with Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Riad Haddad the situation in the Arab nation, as well as economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the talks, the sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the developments in and around Syria, as well as further strengthening Russian-Syrian cooperation in the economic and humanitarian fields," the ministry said.

During his visit to Moscow last December, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said that Damascus sought to upgrade economic cooperation with Moscow to a new level that would correspond to the military interaction of the two countries.